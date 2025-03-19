Opening championship wins for Donegal and Tyrone U20’s

Donegal and Tyrone got their Ulster Championship campaigns off to a winning start on Wednesday evening.

Donegal had a ten point win over Fermanagh in Enniskillen while All-Ireland champions Tyrone got the defence of their provincial and national titles off to a positive start with a comfortable win in Down.

At Brewster Park in Enniskillen Gary Boyle’s Donegal over came the Erne men 1-18 to 1-8. Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News reports…

In Burren, Tyrone beat Down 3-15 to 0-11.

Conor O’Neill, Liam Og Mossey and Michael McElhatton scored the goals for the Red Hand County.

Next up for Tyrone is Fermanagh while Donegal are away to Antrim.