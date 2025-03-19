Protest being held at Letterkenny University Hospital for upgrade to cancer services

A protest is to be held outside Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, campaigning for an upgrade to their cancer services.

Roseena Doherty was told during the course of her cancer treatment that there was not enough space and staff were under constant pressure.

She spoke to management over 2 years ago and was told changes would be made but nothing has happened.

Roseena says she wants to see the action she was promised…

