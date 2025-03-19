Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Protest being held at Letterkenny University Hospital for upgrade to cancer services

A protest is to be held outside Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, campaigning for an upgrade to their cancer services.

Roseena Doherty was told during the course of her cancer treatment that there was not enough space and staff were under constant pressure.

She spoke to management over 2 years ago and was told changes would be made but nothing has happened.

Roseena says she wants to see the action she was promised…

And you can listen to the full conversation with Michaela Clarke here:

Top Stories

ESRI-New-Irish-Logo-scaled
Audio, News, Top Stories

ESRI report highlights challenges faced by young adults with disabilities

19 March 2025
Moville Draft Regen Strategy & Action Plan Image
Audio, News, Top Stories

Draft Moville plan has huge potential, but public participation is vital – Farren

19 March 2025
ghork2
News

Burst water main causing supply issues in Gortahork and surrounding areas

19 March 2025
Nitro Rivers
Audio, Top Stories

Clean bill of health for the Erne as EPA assesses nitrogen levels in major rivers

19 March 2025
