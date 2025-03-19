Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Protesters demand better cancer services at LUH

A cancer survivor who organised a protest outside of Letterkenny University Hospital this morning says the public’s support has been immense.

It comes after it emerged that people who are diagnosed with cancer in Donegal are regularly late in receiving treatment.

The HSE has confirmed that plans are progressing to develop Ambulatory Cancer Facilities at Letterkenny University Hospital and other Model 3 hospitals within the West and North West region, while Galway remains the regional Model 4 Cancer Centre.

As well as this, the hospital has established a working group to improve chemotherapy start times.

Roseena Doherty says she’s been hearing the stories of those attending the protest, and it is simply not good enough:

Among those in attendance was Cllr Denis McGee, he says in Donegal it is a constant battle:

