PSNI investigate Derry burglaries

Police in Derry are investigating reports of burglaries at two commercial premises in Carlisle Road area of the city in the early hours of today.

Both incidents are believed to have occurred at around 5am.

Enquiries are at an early stage and officers are working to establish what occurred and what, if anything, was stolen. A window was discovered smashed at one of the businesses, while a door at the other business was reported as being damaged. Both incidents are believed to be linked, with police urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or has dash cam footage to come forward.

