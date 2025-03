Ruairi Canavan named on Player of the Year shortlist

Errigal Ciaran’s Ruairí Canavan has been shortlisted for the AIB Club Player of the Year award.

The Tyrone forward is named along with Cuala’s Con O’Callaghan and Micheál Burns of Dr Crokes.

Peter Óg McCartan, Joe Oguz, Peter Harte and Darragh Canavan also join Ruairi on the AIB Team of the Year.

Errigal lost out in the All Ireland final to Cuala, The Dublin side have six players on the list of 15 players.

Keelan Harte (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo)

Seán Taylor (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo)

Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala, Dublin)

Charlie McMorrow (Cuala, Dublin)

Peter Óg McCartan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Brian Looney (Dr Crokes, Kerry)

David O’Dowd (Cuala, Dublin)

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala, Dublin)

Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes, Kerry)

Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)

Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, Dublin)

Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran, Tyrone)