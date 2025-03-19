Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Santander to close in Strabane

Santander has confirmed it is to close its Strabane branch.

The move has been described as a serious blow to the local community.

The branch will wind up operations in July and it leaves just one face to face banking service in Strabane.

It’s understood Santander will work to ensure some customer support and cash services are still available which may include Community Hubs, Community Bankers or Post Offices.

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh says the closure of the bank won’t just have a huge impact on staff and customers but also the local economy:

