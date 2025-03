The government is facing renewed pressure to resolve the speaking rights row in the Dáil.

The impasse means Oirechtas committees – to scrutinise legislation and other issues – have yet to be set up, two months on since the formation of the government.

Opposition parties say the responsibility lies solely with the government, after it said it would table amendments to the current standing orders.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, says they have yet to materialise: