Uisce Eireann acknowledges impact of latest West Donegal outages

Uisce Eireann says it is working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in Gortahork, Killult and surrounding areas following two bursts along the N56 road this morning.

As a result, homes and businesses in Gortahork and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or intermittent disruptions to water supply over the course of the day until repairs are complete.

Expert water service crews have been dispatched and are carrying out the required repair works, with every effort being made to complete this work as quickly as possible. Works are scheduled to take place until 1pm today in Gortahork Village. Repairs to a second burst between Gortahork village and Falcarragh are expected to be complete by 5pm this evening.

**********************************************

Statement in full –

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers in Gortahork following two bursts along the N56 road this morning.

As a result, homes and businesses in Gortahork and surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or intermittent disruptions to water supply over the course of the day until repairs are complete.

Expert water service crews have been dispatched and are carrying out the required repair works, with every effort being made to complete this work as quickly as possible. Works are scheduled to take place until 1pm today in Gortahork Village. Repairs to a second burst between Gortahork village and Falcarragh are expected to be complete by 5pm this evening, Wednesday.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the repair works on the N56.

Following repair works, it typically takes three to four hours for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan has acknowledged the impact this unplanned outage is having on customers.

“We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused to customers and motorists while our crews work to carry out the required repairs to these two bursts. We would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to restore the water supply as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie, on X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie