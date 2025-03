Darren Murphy says no deal has been struck with Loughgall about the managers role at the Irish League club.

Murphy left Finn Harps on Tuesday evening and says he has been honest with the club about the talks with Loughgall.

He is now seen as the firm favourite to take that job which is just three miles from his home.

Speaking with Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show, Darren praised Finn Harps and said it was a difficult decision to leave the Ballybofey side.