Finn Valley AC to honour Mark English and Arlene Crossan

Finn Valley AC will stage a reception to honour European Athletics Indoor Championship 800m bronze medallist Mark English and 4x400m finalist Arlene Crossan.

The event takes place this Saturday, March 29, at 2pm at the Finn Valley Centre.

English clocked 1:45.46 in the 800m final to take third spot at the Omnisport in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

It was a fifth European medal of his career and a third at the European Indoors.

Earlier this year, he set a new Irish indoor 800m record of 1:45.15 while running at the Millrose Games in New York.

Crossan made her Irish senior debut in the women’s 4x400m final at the same Championships.

Called into the squad for the first time after an encouraging showing at the National Senior Indoor Championships, Crossan was given a place on the team for the final amid a rousing atmosphere that saw Ireland line up against some of the world’s best.

Finn Valley AC Chairman Dermot McGranaghan said: “We at Finn Valley AC are always extremely proud when our athletes at any level don the Irish vest and it is only right that we honour the fantastic achievements of Mark and Arlene.

“Mark has been a consistent performer and medal winner at major championships over the years and we are thrilled to be associated with an athlete whose honours list and records will stand the test of time.

“For Arlene, it has been a really positive start to 2025, a breakout beginning to the year even and it is fantastic for her after coming through real adversity to have that experience of going in a final at a major championships that featured the likes of Femke Bol and Lieke Laver.”