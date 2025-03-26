LUH Oversight Board to be established to advance key projects

A Capital Programme Oversight Board will be established at Letterkenny University Hospital this year.

The HSE confirmed the move in response to a query from Highland Radio following a recent protest at the hospital. The board will oversee four key projects, including ambulatory cancer facilities.

The information was also shared with Cllr Ciaran Brogan at yesterday’s Regional Health Forum West meeting.

The board, including representatives from West North West Region Management and Letterkenny University Hospital, will be established this year to oversee the development of a Detailed Capital Plan for the Letterkenny campus.

Health planning consultants will be appointed to assess immediate and future clinical requirements, and to contribute to the DCP, which will provide a strategic framework for LUH’s long-term development.

The tender for the DCP Design Team is expected to be issued in Q2 2025.

LUH has prioritized four key infrastructure projects: bed expansion, emergency and urgent care, critical care capacity, and an ambulatory care block, all of which can proceed independently.

In the short term, ongoing capital projects including roof upgrades, renal department expansion, a new heating centre, and other minor works are underway to increase capacity and address urgent priorities.

HSE statement:

A Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) Capital Programme Oversight Board will be established in 2025 with membership from both WNW Region Management, LUH, Capital & Estates and others as required to oversee the creation of the Development Control Plan (DCP) for the LUH campus.

A Health Planning Consultancy will be appointed to develop the clinical scoping brief and collaborate closely with the design team to support the development of a comprehensive masterplan/ DCP for the campus. The Health Planning consultants will assess and identify both the immediate and future clinical requirements, determining the scope of priority projects. They will contribute to the overall DCP, ensuring it provides a strategic framework for the optimal development of the LUH Campus in alignment with its long-term goals and operational needs of the population served.

Evaluation of tender submissions from Health Planners is currently underway with the tender of the Design Team for the DCP to be issued in Q2 2025.

LUH has prioritised four key major infrastructural projects. Each of these projects can proceed independently of each other on the campus of each site but form part of an agreed overall integrated DCP. The delivery of each, either individually, or in parallel, will result in significant improvements in the capacity of the hospital to meet the needs of the population into the future. When all four projects are complete, they will integrate fully to become a functioning Model 3 hospital for the region.

The four key projects are:

· Bed Expansion

· Emergency and Urgent Care

· Critical Care Capacity

· Ambulatory Care Block

Ongoing Capital Projects in LUH including Roof Upgrades, Expansion of the Renal Department, New Heating Centre and various other minor capital projects are underway to increase capacity in the short and immediate term in addition to addressing urgent priorities on the LUH Campus.