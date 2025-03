Almost none of 190 local authority members surveyed this week said they would support Conor McGregor in a nomination for the Presidency.

A poll for The Irish Times shows 188 of 949 councillors responded – and all but one said they would vote no.

The former UFC fighter would require the nomination of 20 members of the Oireachtas, or four local authorities to get on the ballot paper, in this year’s election to replace President Michael D Higgins.