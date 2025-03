Donegal Councillor Noel Jordan is calling for a review of the Tenant in Situ scheme, saying at present, the limits are too low.

A recent survey showed while the average price of a second hand three bed semi in Donegal is in the region of €180,000, the price of new homes is considerably higher.

Cllr Jordan says the majority of houses in which the scheme could be applied are in the newer homes bracket.

He says there are flaws with the scheme…..