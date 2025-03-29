Colm McFadden looks ahead to Donegal’s clash with Derry – “Ulster is the top priority”

Colm McFadden says “Ulster is the top priority” as Donegal get ready to welcome Derry to Ballybofey in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round next Sunday.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner, who is now part of the management set-up, isn’t looking past Paddy Tally’s out-of-form Derry side however.

“There’s no day you go into an Ulster Championship match thinking it’s a foregone conclusion, and definitely not against Derry”…

McFadden spoke to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life to look ahead to next week’s game…