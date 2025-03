Derry City drew 0-0 with Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Tallaght last night.

It was a story of two red cards as Danny Mullen was sent off for the away side on 42 minutes after goalkeeper Ed McGinty saw red for the hosts on 24 minutes.

Candy Stripes boss Tiernan Lynch called the decision to send Mullen off “disappointing”…