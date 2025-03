Donegal defeated Down 3-23 to 1-11 in the penultimate group phase game in the Ulster U20 Championship this afternoon.

Gary Ward’s youngsters have now beaten Fermanagh, Antrim and Down so far, and face a tough test against Tyrone on Wednesday to decide who will top the group.

The winners of Wednesday’s tie will progress straight to the Ulster semi-finals.

After today’s game, Donegal’s Jordi Gribben gave his thoughts to Daire Bonner of the Donegal News…