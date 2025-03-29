Efforts ongoing to secure places for children applied to start at Little Angels School, Letterkenny in September

Efforts are ongoing to secure places for children who have applied to start at Little Angels School in Letterkenny in September.

There have been calls for the Minister of State at the Department of Education Michael Moynihan to provide a response to the crisis.

Donegal Minister of State, with responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue says he is aware of the challenges where there are special needs and the importance of stability of school in a child’s life.

He confirmed he is continuing to work with Minister Michael Moynihan, with a view to examining options to secure school places for the new school year.

Parents of children who have been told their child doesn’t have a place at the school will be taking their campaign to Dublin on Tuesday, by participating in a sleep out at the Dail.

Deputy Charles Ward says the families affected are seeking a clear response and swift action to be taken to ensure every child has access to the specialist education they need.

He has called on the Government to act without delay to provide a solution while also committing to a long term expansion plan that will guarantee no child is denied their education in the future.