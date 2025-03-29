Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
English and Crossan honoured at Finn Valley Centre

Mark English wearing his European Indoor Bronze Medal at today’s event

Finn Valley AC staged a reception to honour European Athletics Indoor Championship 800m bronze medallist Mark English and 4x400m finalist Arlene Crossan this afternoon.

English clocked 1:45.46 in the 800m European Indoor Final to take third spot in the Netherlands.

It was a fifth European medal of his career and a third at the European Indoors.

Earlier this year, he set a new Irish indoor 800m record of 1:45.15 while running at the Millrose Games in New York.

The Letterkenny man spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at the event…

 

Arlene Crossan made her Irish senior debut in the women’s 4x400m Final at the same championships.

Called into the squad for the first time after an encouraging showing at the National Senior Indoor Championships, Crossan was given a place on the team for the final amid a rousing atmosphere that saw Ireland line up against some of the world’s best.

Here she is with Chris this afternoon…

 

Team Ireland’s Arlene Crossan

 

Pat The Cope Gallagher TD has a long history of supporting Finn Valley – he was delighted to be in attendance today and talked to Chris about his own daily walk of 5k everyday since 2019…

