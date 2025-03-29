Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kevin McHugh on vacant Harps job: “I will be speaking to the board of directors about the role”

Finn Harps’ Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps legend Kevin McHugh, who is the current Head Of Academy at Finn Park, took charge of the senior side alongside Eamon Curry and Tommy Canning for last night’s SSE Airtricity League clash with Athlone in the midlands.

The game finished 1-0 in Harps’ favour thanks to a late effort from Gavin Gilmore.

Speaking to Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher this afternoon, McHugh said he will be talking to the board about taking the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

The job became vacant earlier this week as Darren Murphy left the role to take charge of NIFL Premiership club Loughgall.

“”I will be speaking to the board of directors about the role” said McHugh…

