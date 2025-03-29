New report shows over 350 illegal evictions and 4,500 eviction orders issued by Residential Tenancies Board between 2015 and 2024

A new report by the ‘Community Action Tenants Union’ reveals 353 illegal evictions and 4,524 eviction orders were issued by the Residential Tenancies Board between 2015 and 2024.

The data includes analysis of the legislation covering no-fault evictions, where landlords can evict tenants in cases where they are planning to sell or renovate, or where they or a family member intend to move into the property.

One of the authors of the report, Fiadh Tubridy says there is a loophole in the legislation.