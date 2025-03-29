Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

New report shows over 350 illegal evictions and 4,500 eviction orders issued by Residential Tenancies Board between 2015 and 2024

A new report by the ‘Community Action Tenants Union’ reveals 353 illegal evictions and 4,524 eviction orders were issued by the Residential Tenancies Board between 2015 and 2024.

The data includes analysis of the legislation covering no-fault evictions, where landlords can evict tenants in cases where they are planning to sell or renovate, or where they or a family member intend to move into the property.

One of the authors of the report, Fiadh Tubridy says there is a loophole in the legislation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

conormcgregoraheadofjosealdofightdec15_large
News, Top Stories

Almost none of 190 local authority members would nominate Conor McGregor for Presidency

29 March 2025
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Michael Boyle becomes Councillor following brother Manus’s appointment to Seanad

29 March 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Pump repair works causing supply disruptions in Carnamuggah

29 March 2025
eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

New report shows over 350 illegal evictions and 4,500 eviction orders issued by Residential Tenancies Board between 2015 and 2024

29 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

conormcgregoraheadofjosealdofightdec15_large
News, Top Stories

Almost none of 190 local authority members would nominate Conor McGregor for Presidency

29 March 2025
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Michael Boyle becomes Councillor following brother Manus’s appointment to Seanad

29 March 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Pump repair works causing supply disruptions in Carnamuggah

29 March 2025
eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

New report shows over 350 illegal evictions and 4,500 eviction orders issued by Residential Tenancies Board between 2015 and 2024

29 March 2025
487193625_983084214004653_7378489621702984433_n
News, Top Stories

Anna Gallagher selected as Honorary Mayor of Donegal Town

29 March 2025
486710516_1097234012442869_1724401026594017799_n
News, Top Stories

Man detained after discovery of drugs in Derry

29 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube