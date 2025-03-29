PSNI appealing for information following vehicle pursuit in Tyrone

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a vehicle pursuit in Tyrone yesterday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene and continuing their attempts to locate them.

While conducting a mobile patrol, officers observed a navy Mercedes driving erratically in the Barrack Street area at approximately 2.45pm.

The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so, and a pursuit ensued.

A short time later it was reported the suspect vehicle collided with another car in the Moor Road area.

No serious injuries were reported.

However, a man who was driving the car made off from police, and subsequently fled the scene.

A police search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, as well as cash, an electronic device, and a number of other items.

These have been taken for forensic examination as enquiries continue.

Police are also continuing with their attempts to locate the suspect.

They are urging anyone who saw the car driving in the areas or know the whereabouts of the suspect to make contact with them.