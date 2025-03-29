Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Shane O’Donnell says its one game at a time for Donegal in the Ulster Championship

The official launch of the Ulster Championship took place in Armagh early this week.

Donegal, having completed their league programme last weekend against Mayo, immediately turned their attentions to their championship meeting with Derry on Sunday 6th April in Ballybofey.

Shane O’Donnell was among those in attendance at the launch event, the St. Eunan’s man has been telling Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life that he’s relishing being part of the Donegal squad and how good it is to see the enjoyment on the faces of the supporters when the team is going well…

