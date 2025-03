Donegal have made it three wins from three games in the Ulster u20 Football Championship after a 3-23 to 1-11 win over Down in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

First half goals from Daithi Gildea and Seanan Carr had Gary Ward’s side in control at the interval as they led 2-10 to 0-10.

Another goal from Gildea 10 minutes into the second half put the game out of sight.

Daire Bonner of the Donegal News was there for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…