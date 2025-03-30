Defeat for Donegal Ladies against Cork – Bernard McGeehan reflects on league campaign

Donegal were beaten 1-08 to 0-08 by Cork in their final game of the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

James Daly’s side had already secured safety in the division thanks to wins over Monaghan and Tipperary, while draws against Roscommon, Clare and Westmeath also helped the overall points tally.

In fact, the only two defeats Donegal suffered in the campaign were to Galway and Cork – two teams who proved too strong for every other team in the division.

After today’s game, assistant manager Bernard McGeehan reflected on the team’s performance with Daire Bonner of the Donegal News…