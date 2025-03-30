Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Derry manager Paddy Tally: “Donegal are the top team in Ulster”

Derry boss Paddy Tally

Paddy Tally will lead Derry into the Lion’s Den of MacCumhaill Park next Sunday, April 6th, for a Preliminary Round Ulster Championship clash with old foes Donegal.

Derry were relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League and failed to win a game throughout the campaign, while the story could hardly be more different for next Sunday’s opponents.

Donegal flew out of the traps in the league, registering wins against Dublin, Kerry and Armagh before seemingly taking the foot off the pedal with safety the main priority.

In Tally’s words, Jim McGuinness’ side “opted out of playing in a league final” by fielding much-changed teams in their last two games against Tyrone and Mayo.

Looking ahead to next Sunday’s tie, the Oakleaf boss says Donegal were “the outstanding team in the league” and that they are currently “the top team in Ulster”…

Here he is speaking to the assembled media which included Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU ‘bracing’ itself for Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ on Wednesday

30 March 2025
487495938_10236335148189443_1303925365085301488_n
News, Top Stories

Anger after damage caused to Festival Park in Buncrana

30 March 2025
Donegal Libraries
News

Donegal County Library to unveil resources aimed to help adults improve English language skills

30 March 2025
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare unions suspend work-to-rule action planned for tomorrow

30 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU ‘bracing’ itself for Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ on Wednesday

30 March 2025
487495938_10236335148189443_1303925365085301488_n
News, Top Stories

Anger after damage caused to Festival Park in Buncrana

30 March 2025
Donegal Libraries
News

Donegal County Library to unveil resources aimed to help adults improve English language skills

30 March 2025
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare unions suspend work-to-rule action planned for tomorrow

30 March 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating Tyrone assault involving motor vehicle

30 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) killed in Carrigart crash named locally

30 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube