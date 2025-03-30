Derry manager Paddy Tally: “Donegal are the top team in Ulster”

Paddy Tally will lead Derry into the Lion’s Den of MacCumhaill Park next Sunday, April 6th, for a Preliminary Round Ulster Championship clash with old foes Donegal.

Derry were relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League and failed to win a game throughout the campaign, while the story could hardly be more different for next Sunday’s opponents.

Donegal flew out of the traps in the league, registering wins against Dublin, Kerry and Armagh before seemingly taking the foot off the pedal with safety the main priority.

In Tally’s words, Jim McGuinness’ side “opted out of playing in a league final” by fielding much-changed teams in their last two games against Tyrone and Mayo.

Looking ahead to next Sunday’s tie, the Oakleaf boss says Donegal were “the outstanding team in the league” and that they are currently “the top team in Ulster”…

Here he is speaking to the assembled media which included Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life…