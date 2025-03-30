Detectives investigating Tyrone assault involving motor vehicle

Detectives in Northern Ireland are appealing for information following a report of an assault involving a motor vehicle in Castlederg on Friday.

The victim received injuries that are believed to be ‘life changing’.

Shortly after 3:10pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was deliberately struck by a black coloured van at the junction with the Millbrook Gardens and the Killeter Road area of the town.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are described as potentially life changing.

A 39 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101.