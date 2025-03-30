Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal GAA All-County League Results – Saturday 29/03/25

Donegal GAA All-County League Results – Saturday 29/03/25

 

Division 1 (Football)

St Eunan’s  1-15 – 0-11 Gaoth Dobhair

 

Division 2 (Football)

Carndonagh 2-10 – 2-08 Bundoran

Fanad Gaels 1-11 – 1-06 Convoy

Naomh Columba 1-09 – 1-10 Killybegs

Aodh Ruadh BS  3-10 – 2-11 Dungloe

Milford 3-12 – 1-19 Naomh Muire

 

Division 3 (Football)

Pettigo 0-07 – 1-16 Naomh Bríd

Moville 4-09 – 5-19 Urris

Robert Emmets 0-07 – 1-10 Red Hughs

Burt V Naomh Ultan

Naomh Colmcille 1-09 – 3-08 Na Rossa

N Pádraig Lifford 2-06 – 1-16 Letterkenny Gaels

Top Stories

Donegal Libraries
News

Donegal County Library to unveil resources aimed to help adults improve English language skills

30 March 2025
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare unions suspend work-to-rule action planned for tomorrow

30 March 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Detectives investigating Tyrone assault involving motor vehicle

30 March 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) killed in Carrigart crash named locally

30 March 2025
