Donegal GAA All-County League Results – Saturday 29/03/25
Division 1 (Football)
St Eunan’s 1-15 – 0-11 Gaoth Dobhair
Division 2 (Football)
Carndonagh 2-10 – 2-08 Bundoran
Fanad Gaels 1-11 – 1-06 Convoy
Naomh Columba 1-09 – 1-10 Killybegs
Aodh Ruadh BS 3-10 – 2-11 Dungloe
Milford 3-12 – 1-19 Naomh Muire
Division 3 (Football)
Pettigo 0-07 – 1-16 Naomh Bríd
Moville 4-09 – 5-19 Urris
Robert Emmets 0-07 – 1-10 Red Hughs
Burt V Naomh Ultan
Naomh Colmcille 1-09 – 3-08 Na Rossa
N Pádraig Lifford 2-06 – 1-16 Letterkenny Gaels