Termon announced their arrival back in Division 1 of the Donegal All County League with a 2-20 to 1-17 win over Sean MacCumhaills at the Burn Road this afternoon.

Having trailed 0-09 to 0-06 at the interval, second half goals from Steve McDaid and Oisin Harkin, who hit 1-05 from midfield, sent Caolan McDaid’s side on the road to victory.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News was there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…