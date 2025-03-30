Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man (70s) killed in Carrigart crash named locally

A man killed in a crash in Donegal yesterday has been named locally.

Danny Gallagher, from the Glebe in Downings, was the driver of a van that was involved in the single vehicle collision on the R245 at Carrigart at 1pm.

Danny, who was aged in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 12.10pm and 1.10pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

