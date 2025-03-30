Robb at the double as Kildrum knock 9-man Cockhill out of Ulster Cup

Kildrum Tigers have beaten Cockhill Celtic 2-1 in the Ulster Junior Cup Semi-Final in St. Johnston this afternoon.

Johnny Robb put the home team 1-0 up from the penalty spot after just 9 minutes and that is how it remained until mid-way through the second half.

Adam Duffy equalised for the Inishowen side on the hour-mark.

Cockhill then went down to 9 men as Lee McColgan and James Bradley saw red for the visitors, having already had manager Gavin Cullen sent off in the first half.

It took an 86th minute effort from Robb to settle the tie and send Kildrum into the Ulster Junior Cup Final where they will play Letterkenny Rovers.

Rovers defeated Buncrana Hearts 3-2 in the other semi-final this afternoon thanks to a goal from Lee McMonigle and a brace from the evergreen BJ Banda.

Chris Ashmore was in St. Johnston for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…