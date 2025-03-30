Termon man McElwaine looking forward to playing for London in Connacht Championship

London are getting ready to face Roscommon in the opening game of the Connacht Senior Football Championship next weekend.

With the Ruislip side plying their trade in Division 4 of the NFL and Roscommon just promoted to Division 1, it’s fair to say London are big underdogs heading into next Saturday’s clash.

Coming off the back of a league campaign which saw London defeat Sligo and Wicklow, Nathan McElwaine says the team are aiming to remain competitive for as long as possible against the Rossies.

In last year’s Connacht Championship, they were heavily beaten by Galway and that is something the Termon man is hoping to avoid this time around.

McElwaine spoke to Kevin Egan in the lead up to the game in Ruislip and said “every game you go into, you’re going to try to win”…