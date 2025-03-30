Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“The determination in this team is different class” – Johnny Robb

Johnny Robb

Johnny Robb scored twice as Kildrum Tigers knocked Inishowen king-pins Cockhill Celtic out of the Ulster Junior Cup at the semi-final stage in St. Johnston this afternoon.

Robb slotted home a first half penalty and grabbed the winner on 86 minutes after Adam Duffy had put Cockhill level on the hour-mark.

Robb spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at full time and praised the determination his team showed to get the result…

 

Keenan Diver had a great game at centre-half for Kildrum. He also gave his thoughts to Chris…

 

Keenan Diver

 

Kildrum Tigers will now face Letterkenny Rovers in the Ulster Junior Cup Final.

Rovers defeated Buncrana Hearts 3-2 in the other semi-final this afternoon, with Lee McMonagle and BJ Banda (2) getting the goals for Stephen McConnell’s side.

 

