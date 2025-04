Donegal Minor manager Barry Ward was proud of his players after their efforts in the Ulster Minor Football League Final against Tyrone in Maghera this afternoon.

Having trailed 0-09 to 0-06 at half time, Ward’s youngsters just couldn’t claw back the deficit in the second period and the Red Hand County ran out 1-15 to 1-13 winners.

The Donegal boss spoke to Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News at full time…