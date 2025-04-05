Donegal set to take on Derry in Ulster Senior Football Championship – Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne

It’s a huge occasion at MacCumhaill Park tomorrow afternoon as Donegal welcome neighbours Derry in the Preliminary Round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Donegal are highly fancied heading into the contest after contrasting league campaigns for both sides.

To look ahead to the action, former county selector and Donegal SFC winner with St. Eunan’s Brendan Kilcoyne joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport …

Throw-in is at 2pm tomorrow (Sunday) and there will be live big match commentary with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.