Donegal set to take on Derry in Ulster Senior Football Championship – Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne

Ciaran Cannon (L) and Brendan Kilcoyne (R)

It’s a huge occasion at MacCumhaill Park tomorrow afternoon as Donegal welcome neighbours Derry in the Preliminary Round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Donegal are highly fancied heading into the contest after contrasting league campaigns for both sides.

To look ahead to the action, former county selector and Donegal SFC winner with St. Eunan’s Brendan Kilcoyne joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport …

 

Throw-in is at 2pm tomorrow (Sunday) and there will be live big match commentary with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Top Stories

gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following two-vehicle collision on the Barnesmore Gap road

5 April 2025
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Dunfanaghy after glass smashed in disabled bay

5 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions to Ranafast and Croithlí

5 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist (20s) dies in Galway collision

5 April 2025
