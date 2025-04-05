Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Horse-Racing: Patrick McGettigan rides 50/1 Hezahunk to victory in Dundalk

 

Patrick McGettigan on board Hezahunk (centre). Photo: Healy Racing

Patrick McGettigan rode Pat McKenna’s Hezahunk to a 50/1 surprise victory at Dundalk yesterday.

After the race, Ballyare jockey McGettigan gave his analysis of the race:

“He jumped very well. I had an okay draw in six, but around here you have to be sharp away to get into the position you want.

He took me everywhere and I couldn’t believe how well I was going turning in.

He’s just a horse you have to keep very sweet and thank God it worked out well today”.

Trained by Patrick J McKenna, this was Hezahunk’s second career success with the other one coming in a C&D claimer last September.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following two-vehicle collision on the Barnesmore Gap road

5 April 2025
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Dunfanaghy after glass smashed in disabled bay

5 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions to Ranafast and Croithlí

5 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist (20s) dies in Galway collision

5 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following two-vehicle collision on the Barnesmore Gap road

5 April 2025
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Dunfanaghy after glass smashed in disabled bay

5 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions to Ranafast and Croithlí

5 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist (20s) dies in Galway collision

5 April 2025
489024036_1103058531860417_5817463184053673810_n
News, Top Stories

Reports of life saving equipment being tampered with in Newtownstewart

5 April 2025
488670606_1103213818511555_1724694644713056223_n
News, Top Stories

3 scrambler bikes seized from Galliagh over 24-hour period

5 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube