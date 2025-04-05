Horse-Racing: Patrick McGettigan rides 50/1 Hezahunk to victory in Dundalk

Patrick McGettigan rode Pat McKenna’s Hezahunk to a 50/1 surprise victory at Dundalk yesterday.

After the race, Ballyare jockey McGettigan gave his analysis of the race:

“He jumped very well. I had an okay draw in six, but around here you have to be sharp away to get into the position you want.

He took me everywhere and I couldn’t believe how well I was going turning in.

He’s just a horse you have to keep very sweet and thank God it worked out well today”.

Trained by Patrick J McKenna, this was Hezahunk’s second career success with the other one coming in a C&D claimer last September.