Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy have won the Tour of the Sperrins Rally this afternoon.

The pair were in their new Ford Fiesta Rally 2 and finished ahead of Aidan Wray and Paddy McCrudden in second spot.

Ryan Cauldwell and Stephen O’Brien made up the rest of the top 3 in their Skoda Fabia.

The top 10 are listed below…