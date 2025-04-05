Tyrone progress to All Ireland U20 B Hurling Championship Final

Tyrone have progressed to the All Ireland U20 B Hurling Championship Final after a 4-09 to 2-10 win over Wicklow this afternoon.
The Red Hand youngsters will play Down in the final after their 4-15 to 2-16 win over Derry at Owenbeg.
