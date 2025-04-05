Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Tyrone progress to All Ireland U20 B Hurling Championship Final

Tyrone have progressed to the All Ireland U20 B Hurling Championship Final after a 4-09 to 2-10 win over Wicklow this afternoon.

The Red Hand youngsters will play Down in the final after their 4-15 to 2-16 win over Derry at Owenbeg.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following two-vehicle collision on the Barnesmore Gap road

5 April 2025
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Dunfanaghy after glass smashed in disabled bay

5 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions to Ranafast and Croithlí

5 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist (20s) dies in Galway collision

5 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gardai accident
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following two-vehicle collision on the Barnesmore Gap road

5 April 2025
Dunfanaghy-Co-Donegal_Social-Media
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outrage in Dunfanaghy after glass smashed in disabled bay

5 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions to Ranafast and Croithlí

5 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist (20s) dies in Galway collision

5 April 2025
489024036_1103058531860417_5817463184053673810_n
News, Top Stories

Reports of life saving equipment being tampered with in Newtownstewart

5 April 2025
488670606_1103213818511555_1724694644713056223_n
News, Top Stories

3 scrambler bikes seized from Galliagh over 24-hour period

5 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube