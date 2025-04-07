Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Film Offices announces new ‘Emerging Talent Fund’

Donegal County Council’s Film Office, in collaboration with Creative Ireland, has announced a new funding initiative.

The Emerging Talent Fund is designed to empower an emerging writer, producer, or director by providing vital support to secure their first production credit.

The Donegal Film Office says at its core, this initiative is about building confidence, enhancing skills, and creating meaningful opportunities within the local industry, and beyond.

Successful applicants will have access to a panel of industry professionals. This mentorship will ensure expert feedback, practical support, and invaluable insights throughout the filmmaking process.

Additionally, the Film Office will offer hands-on assistance, providing location advice, securing necessary permits, and connecting filmmakers with crew, services, accommodation and extras. This wrap around service offers a security blanket to the recipient and the learning will support them when making applications to national bodies.

Applications are being sought from film makers who have a script that has been developed, seen by a Director, and has had input from a Producer.

Aideen Doherty from the Donegal Film Office says the fund is a stepping stone to help local filmmakers secure national funding.

More details and the application form can be obtained from the following links.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 4pm on 29th April 2025.
Statement from the council –
‘Donegal County Council welcomes submission to the Emerging Talent Fund from all applicants regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity, membership of the Traveller community, disability, religion, family status or socio-economic background and is committed to equal opportunity for all applicants. The Council is keen that submissions to the Emerging Talent Fund reflect the diversity of communities in Donegal’.
