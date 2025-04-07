McDermott urges people to take part in consultation on new IS465 standard

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block committee says the review of the IS 465 standard which is underway for the next number of weeks is hugely important, and he’s urging people to read and consider the document, and then contribute to the public consultation.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the review must bring clarity to people who have levels of damage without a clear go ahead to demolish and rebuild under the scheme.

He’s also hopeful this will comprehensively address the issue of foundations.

He discussed the issue this morning with Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show……….