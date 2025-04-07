PSNI investigate robbery at bookmakers’ premises on Derry’s Lecky Road

Detectives from North West Criminal Investigation Division investigating a robbery in Derry this morning are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately eight minutes to eleven, two masked men wearing dark-coloured clothing entered a bookmakers on Lecky Road and threatened staff. One of the suspects is reported to have been carrying a weapon. The suspects left in a vehicle just minutes later towards Lone Moor Road.

No staff have been physically injured , and an undisclosed sum of money was taken.

Police are particularly interested in speaking to people may have captured footage of the suspects entering the premises or fleeing the scene. This includes drivers with dash cam, and those with CCTV or doobell cameras.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the robbery.

An investigating Detective Sergeant says this will have been a distressing ordeal for staff to have experienced, adding it was a despicable crime committed in the morning when people would have been out and about in a very busy area.