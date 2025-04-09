Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Emma Doherty wins SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month

7 April 2025; Emma Doherty of Galway United pictured with her SSE Airtricity Womens Premier Division Player of the Month Award for March at Eamon Deacy Park in Galway. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.

Galway United forward Emma Doherty has been named the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for March 2025.

The Donegal native scored three goals in as many games following a double against DLR Waves and the winning strike at home to Shamrock Rovers.

Doherty previously won this award in June/July 2022 after making the breakthrough with Sligo Rovers, but now feels settled with the Tribeswomen and hopes that they can stay in the title mix this season.

“I didn’t expected to be nominated (for Player of the Month), so when I got the call that I had won I was shocked. It’s a testament of how Galway are doing that I was nominated and I’m just the lucky one picked out as it is the team who should be getting the credit,” said Doherty.

“Every team wants to win the League but I think we have the hunger from last year, when we won the All-Island Cup, to try to go on and do it this year. It’s important that we take it game by game and don’t focus too much on the League but that is our aim.”

Doherty was selected ahead of Shelbourne’s Aoibheann Clancy and Treaty United’s Isabella Flocchini.

