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News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 27th

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 27th…………..

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News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 27th

27 April 2026
County House
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Update – DCC Cathaoirleach refuses to take a motion of no confidence in the government

27 April 2026
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O’Neill hits out at Dunmurray attack

27 April 2026
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Funeral arrangements announced for Josh Morrow

27 April 2026
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