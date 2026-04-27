Funeral arrangements announced for Josh Morrow



Funeral arrangements have been announced for the teenage boy who died in a weekend road collision in Cloghan.

Josh Morrow will be laid to rest in Cill Mhuire Cemetery following a funeral service at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Glenfin at 2 o’clock.

A minute of silence was held at County House in Lifford at a special meeting of Donegal County Council in his memory.

He is being remembered as a talented rugby player, a valued student of Finn Valley College, and a young man known for his kindness and warm personality.