Update – DCC Cathaoirleach refuses to take a motion of no confidence in the government

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has refused to take a motion of no confidence in the government.

This afternoon, a special plenary meeting was convened to discuss the fuel crisis and cost of living crisis, and consider a motion to government. The nature of that motion was not outlined in the agenda, but 100% Redress Party Cllr Thomas Sean Devine who sought the meeting and gathered the requisite number of signatures says he was specific in his email to the council seeking the special plenary discussion.

When Cllr Devine told members he would be moving a motion of no confidence, Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning said he has a duty to protect the council’s interests, and given the authority’s dependence on government for funding, he did not believe the calling of a vote of no confidence would help the council and would therefore not be facilitating it.

The decision was questioned by a number of members, with Sinn Fen Cllr Gerry McMonagle saying he believed the Chair is treading on dangerous ground.

At one point, Fianna Fail Cllr Liam Blaney said the 100% Redress Party had failed over the past year, a comment which elicited a spirited response from the members of that party, all of whoim were present. At that point, the Cathaoirleach abruptly ended the meeting.

Cllr Devine says he’s disappointed but not surprised at how the afternoon panned out………..

Cllr Canning stands by his decision………………..

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