The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 27/04/2026

The Greg Hughes Show: Rural Medicine, Road Safety, and the Drive for Tourism
Welcome to the podcast catch-up for Monday, April 27th, 2026. Today’s episode is a deep dive into the heart of Donegal life—from the challenges of rural healthcare to the urgent need for safer roads and a vision for the future of our tourism industry.
Healthcare in the Heart of the Community
We begin with an insightful conversation on the state of rural medicine. Ramelton GP Dr. Ciarán Ó Fearraigh joins Greg to discuss the unique reality of being a country doctor. While he highlights the “many highs” of building deep-rooted community connections, he doesn’t shy away from the lows.
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The Big Question: How do we attract the next generation of doctors to rural practice?
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The Modern Perspective: Caller Aoife, coming from a family of GPs, weighs in with a vital perspective on the evolution of the profession, arguing that the shift toward a better work-life balance for modern GPs is a necessary and positive change.
A Tragic Weekend: Road Safety in Focus
It has been a devastating weekend on Ireland’s roads. Debbie Mullan, Chair of Road Victims Support Northern Ireland and Donegal, joins the show for a poignant reflection on the human cost of these tragedies.
Following this, Ciaran Cannon from Cycling Ireland discusses a recent EU-wide survey that paints a concerning picture of the dangers facing cyclists. We explore what needs to change—both in infrastructure and driver behavior—to keep everyone safe.
Sport: Donegal v Down & The DL Debate
The local rivalry was in full swing this weekend. Brendan Devenney is in studio to break down the action from Donegal v Down.
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We hear listener reactions to the performance.
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Get a sneak peek at what’s coming up on this evening’s DL Debate Podcast.
Tourism: Beyond the Summer Season
Can Donegal transition from a seasonal hotspot to a year-round destination? We speak with Carolyn Murray, the newly appointed Chair of the Donegal Irish Hotels Federation. We discuss the strategic moves needed to sustain our hospitality sector through the winter months and the unique charm Donegal offers outside of the traditional “peak” window.
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