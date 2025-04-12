Declan Coulter on Donegal’s defeat to Derry in Christy Ring Cup

Donegal’s senior hurlers were beaten 1-21 to 1-16 in this afternoon’s opening Christy Ring Cup match against Derry at Celtic Park.

After being heavily beaten in the league fixture against the same opposition a few weeks ago, Donegal were much better today and actually led by a point at the interval.

The Oakleaf county rallied in the second period and ran out worthy 5-point winners.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore got the thoughts of experienced Donegal hurler Declan Coulter who had a fine game for Mickey McCann’s side…