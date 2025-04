Donegal hurlers were beaten 1-21 to 1-17 by Derry in their opening game of the Christy Ring Cup in Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

Christy McNaughton fired in an early goal for Derry before Luke White levelled the game with a penalty.

At half time, Donegal led at the break 1-09 to 1-08 but a strong second half showing by Derry saw them claim the victory.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…