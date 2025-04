Coleraine got the better of Strabane 28-22 in what was a thrilling encounter in the Ulster Championship 2/3 Play Off.

Strabane had led the tie 15-0 but Coleraine scored 28 unanswered points to all but put the game beyond Coleraine’s reach.

The win means Coleriane stay in Ulster Championship 2.

Alex McDonald has the full time report…

Alex also got the thoughts from the Strabane camp after the game…