Derry began their Christy Ring campaign with 1-21 to 1-17 victory over Donegal in Celtic Park.

Both sides exchanged early goals with Christy McNaughton scoring early for Derry before Lee White netted a penalty for Donegal.

McNaughton was the star of the show for Derry ending as their top scorer and after the game he spoke with Chris Ashmore…

Derry manager Johnny McGarvey also gave his thoughts to Chris…