Finn Harps played out a 2-2 draw away to Wexford on Friday night.

A first half goal from Mikie Rowe had the hosts ahead at the break.

Dara McGuinness levelled for Harps on 49 minutes before Tony McNamee put the visitors ahead.

Calum Flynn found the net in the last five minutes to see both teams share the spoils.

Finn Harps boss Kevin McHugh told Mark Gallagher that he believes his deserved all three points…